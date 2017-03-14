Man charged with robbing same bank twice

Paul Brennan (Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - In February, 58-year-old Paul Brennan was charged in the March 26, 2016 robbery of 1st Bank on S. Federal Boulevard in Denver.

Monday, Brennan was charged with robbing the same bank a previous time, in December 2015.

A bank teller who witnessed the 2016 robbery thought she recognized Brennan as the same man who robbed the bank in 2015.

After investigating the second robbery, Denver Police obtained an arrest warrant for Brennan in April 2016. Then, on February 24, 2017, Denver Police were notified that Brennan had been taken into custody on an unrelated matter in Weston, Massachusetts.

Brennan was returned to Denver and placed in custody last week.

