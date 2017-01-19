Man charged with setting fire to own home

DENVER - A Denver man has been officially charged with setting fire to his own home in the Westwood neighborhood earlier this month.

Martin Schenck, 59, is charged with two counts of use of an explosive or incendiary device, one count of arson in the first degree, one count of arson in the second degree, four counts of possession of an incendiary device and eight counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

A 911 call about the incident first came in at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots before the fire near the home.

Schenck was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. It’s unclear what led up to the incident, or why he set the home on fire.

Prosecutors say Schenck used a Molotov cocktail to start the blaze. Six addition Molotov cocktails and four weapons were found inside the residence as well.

Schenck is being held at the Denver Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.



