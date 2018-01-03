Man charged with shooting and killing teen sitting in car

Shamil Jefferson, 25, is accused of shooting and killing a teen. (Photo: Courtesy Denver DA's Office)

KUSA - A man was been formally charged with allegedly shooting and killing a teen who was sitting in her car in Green Valley Ranch.

Shamil Jefferson, 25, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Jefferson shot and killed 17-year-old Zalynnda Kassogue the evening of Dec. 21, 2017. She was sitting in her red Jeep near East 46th Avenue and Ceylon Court, according to the DA’s Office.

Jefferson is accused of running away. Prosecutors say he was later hit by a car, but once again ran away.

He was arrested the next day, and is being held in the Denver city bail without bond.

Jefferson is slated to appear in court on Jan. 4.

