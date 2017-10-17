Man charged with stabbing mother to death, injuring sister

(Photo: Westminster Police Department)

KUSA - A man investigators say was found holding a knife and hammer shortly after his mother was found stabbed to death and his sister was critically wounded in the same attack has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

Adrian Ramirez, 23, is also charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault, according to a news release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The attack happened on Oct. 7 at a home at 7730 Lowell Boulevard, according to prosecutors.

Adrian’s mother Cherie Ramirez, 41, was found unconscious on the floor of the home with a severe head injury. She died at the hospital. His sister, Anecia Ramirez, 24, was also injured and bleeding, according to the DA’s Office.

Prosecutors did not shed light on a motive for the crime.

Adrian Ramirez is set to appear in court for a formal advisement on Friday. A preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 1.



