Man cited for lighting fire to keep warm near Green Mountain

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A man who firefighters say is homeless was cited for setting a small pile of straw on fire near Green Mountain to keep warm.

The man was seen lighting the fire Monday morning on a bike path near Green Mountain, prompting people nearby to call 911.

A spokesperson for West Metro Fire says the blaze did not spread.

The man, who has not been identified, was cited for violating the burn ban.

Investigators have called a recent series of fires on Green Mountain “suspicious” and believe they were human-caused.

