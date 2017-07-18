Man cleared for role in fatal fight at Denver jail now in ICE custody

A mugshot of Ricardo Lopez-Vera taken after his arrest in July. (Photo: Courtesy DPD)

DENVER - Nearly a week after he was released from police custody, federal immigration officials arrested a man involved in a fatal fight at a Denver jail.

Ricardo Daniel Lopez-Vera, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday on a detainer by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He will remain in ICE custody until he sees a federal immigration judge to determine his status. Lopez-Vera is from Mexico.

ICE spokesperson Carl Rusnok said Lopez-Vera had an immigration detainer placed on him July 11. He was released from jail by the Denver County Sheriff's Office on July 12, the same day prosecutors choose to not file charges against him for his role in the fight.

The day before he received his ICE detainer, Lopez-Vera killed an inmate in a fight at the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center.

9Wants to Know learned the fight lasted four seconds and took place in a jail shower.

The inmate killed, 42-year-old William Anderson, fell face-first to the floor and died a short time later.

Lopez-Vera had been arrested July 8 for failing to appear to face charges in three other cases. According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records, he previously had been arrested on drunken driving charges at least twice and allegations including obstructing an officer, driving without a license, and auto theft.

© 2017 KUSA-TV