Man considered to be suspect in cyclist threats arrested

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The man considered to be a suspect for threatening people with a hatchet on a popular bike trail has been arrested.

According to KOAA, 9NEWS' content partner in Colorado Springs, Daniel Nations, 32, was booked into the Teller County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge on Monday.

According to police, a red Chevrolet Prizm was stopped Monday afternoon because of expired Indiana license plates.

This vehicle was identified in several tips regarding menacing complaints in the Mount Herman area near Monument.

At the time, the El Paso County public information officer said the man was specifically threatening cyclists, but did not know how the hatchet was involved specifically.

The incidents were reported in the same area as the homicide of an avid mountain biker.

Nations' booking photo is being temporarily withheld to not compromise ongoing investigations, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV