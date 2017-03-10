Man convicted in death of 17-month-old son

File photo

KUSA - A 29-year-old man has been convicted of child abuse causing the death of his 17-month-old son.

It took an Adams County jury less than four hours to find Romon Enders guilty in his son Jayden Hernandez’s death.

The boy was found unresponsive in Enders’ home on March 21, 2015. Prosecutors say the boy had catastrophic brain injuries, bruises all over his body and multiple healing rib fractures.

During the investigation, Enders gave several conflicting accounts of his son’s death. Prosecutors say the boy’s injuries were so severe it was almost like he was in a high speed car crash or fell from a multi-story building.

Enders is slated to be sentenced on May 4.

