Man convicted of 18 counts of arson in 2016 duplex fire

KUSA - An Aurora man charged with causing a house full of children to go up in flames was convicted on Wednesday.

Christopher Magana, 28, was found guilty of 19 felony counts in connection to a house fire that had "the potential to be deadly" in Lakewood last April.

At the time of the fire, there were 14 people in the house, nine of which were under the age of 18.

One of the occupants was reportedly Magana's on-again, off-again girlfriend. She had recently ended the relationship, but authorities say Magana had refused to accept it.

Overnight on April 12, 2016, crews were called to a duplex on the 5600 block of W. 5th Street for a fire.

Fire investigators say it started with Magana's ex-girlfriend's car. As the car became engulfed, the tires exploded, waking the people inside the house and allowing them to escape unharmed.

The fire then spread to the house.

The Lakewood Police Department arrested Magana later the same day.

Testimony at trial indicated Magana threatened to set his ex's car on fire in the weeks prior.

A Jefferson County jury found him guilty of 18 counts of arson and one count of criminal mischief.

Sentencing for Magana will take place on March 29. The district attorney's office says he could face a "significant prison sentence."

