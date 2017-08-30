Man convicted of defrauding investors

Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office

DENVER - A man is awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty of defrauding investors in a property investment scheme.

The Denver District Attorney's Office says 61-year-old Steven Einspahr took $100,000 from a couple who were interested in buying property. They believed their money would be held in a trust account, but Einspahr instead used half of the money for himself and non-investment-related expenses.

He also failed to tell the couple about an earlier securities fraud conviction and the numerous unpaid civil judgments against him.

Einspahr was found guilty of one count of securities fraud. Sentencing is set for October 27th.

© 2017 KUSA-TV