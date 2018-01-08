Man convicted of Islamic Center vandalism dies by suicide

Joseph Giaquinto sits in the courtroom before sentencing at the Larimer County Justice Center on Thursday, January 4, 2018. (Photo: Austin Humphreys , Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The man convicted of vandalizing the Islamic Center of Fort Collins was found dead Saturday at an east Fort Collins motel.

Joseph Giaquinto, 36, died by suicide Friday, according to the Larimer County coroner. The coroner's office performed an autopsy Sunday and publicly identified Giaquinto on Monday morning.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Saturday afternoon to the Motel 6 at 3900 E. Mulberry St. for a death investigation, according to spokesman David Moore.

The department did not provide further information about the investigation.

Giaquinto pleaded guilty and was convicted Dec. 18 of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor bias-motivated crime, the legal term for a hate crime, for the vandalism of the Islamic Center in March. He was sentenced on Thursday to three years of wellness court and six months of work release.

