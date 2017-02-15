Man convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

Jeffrey Rodocker, 45, was convicted of holding a woman hostage in his home and sexually assaulting her. (Photo: Courtesy Denver DA's office)

DENVER - A man accused of kidnapping a woman and sexually assaulting her multiple times was convicted of multiple charges by a Denver jury Tuesday afternoon.

Jeffrey Rodocker, 45, was arrested in December 2015 after one of the victims escaped from his house and banged on a neighbor’s door for help. Investigators later learned he had sexually assaulted her twice over a three day period.

A second victim, who had been assaulted in October 2014, later came forward.

Police found marijuana that Rodocker intended to sell as well as psilocin, methadone, oxycodone and multiple weapons inside of his house.

Rodocker was convicted of:

-Two counts of sexual assault

-Use of a deadly weapon

-Two counts of sexual assault – threat of harm/physical force

-One count of second-degree kidnapping

-One count of menacing

-One count of third-degree assault

-One count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana

-Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

-One count of special offender

Rodocker will be sentenced at a later court date.

