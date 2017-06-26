Man convicted of sexually assaulting fellow student who passed out after party

John Kennedy (Photo: Courtesy DPD)

DENVER - A 23-year-old man has been convicted on multiple counts after prosecutors say he carried a fellow Auraria Campus student who had passed out following Halloween celebrations from one apartment to his, where he sexually assaulted her.

John Kennedy was convicted after a six day trial of second-degree kidnapping – victim of a sexual offense, sexual assault – victim physically helpless, sexual assault – victim incapable of appraising nature of her conduct and one count of unlawful sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say the assault happened on Nov. 1, 2015. The victim’s friends had put her in one apartment, and when they left, surveillance video showed Kennedy moving her.

A friend of the victim later realized she was missing and found her in Kennedy’s apartment. The victim didn’t know she had been moved or had been sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors say she had never given consent.

Surveillance footage proved that Kennedy had moved the victim, and he was convicted thanks to DNA evidence, witness statements and his own confession.

Kennedy will be sentenced on Sept. 18.



