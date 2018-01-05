Man could spend life in prison for following woman into apartment, raping her

Gavel, scales of justice and law books -- stock image. (Photo: BrianAJackson, Thinkstock)

KUSA - A man who was convicted of following a woman into her Greeley apartment, attacking and raping her could spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Ibrahim Hirsi, 39, to 36 years to life in prison Thursday for the Oct. 10, 2015 attack. A jury convicted him of sexual assault by force, burglary of a dwelling and second-degree assault back in July.

According to prosecutors, Hirsi was sitting outside the victim’s apartment when she was bringing groceries inside, and followed her through the door.

The victim told police Hirsi strangled her multiple times and told her “I’ll kill you, I’ll kill you.” When she lost consciousness, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office says Hirsi sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors say the victim was able to get away and scream from help. Hirsi ran away, prosecutors say, leaving with a pair of pants, a bottle of alcohol, sandals and a black and white hat.

He was later found near an elementary school and arrested.



© 2018 KUSA-TV