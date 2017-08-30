Man enters Jeffco schools building to ask for jumper cables, steals $300 walkie talkie

(Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Wednesday of a man who they say went into a Jeffco Public Schools administration building under the guise of needing jumper cables and left with a $3,000 walkie talkie.

The incident was caught on camera at around 3 p.m. on July 25.

The sheriff’s office says the man is also suspected of trying to buy expensive items at the Target on 14500 West Colfax Avenue with a stolen credit card on that same day.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612 or Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.



© 2017 KUSA-TV