Man faces 24 counts after deadly crime spree

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

DENVER - A man faces 24 criminal counts after a crime spree that began in Commerce City, ended in Denver, and left one man dead.

The Denver District Attorney's Office says on the morning of August 8th, after a night of drinking and drugs at a Commerce City bar, 26-year-old Eric Ukuni broke into the Mi Pueblo Market on E 64th Ave, near Kearney St, and attempted to rob store employees.

He allegedly stole a pickup truck from a father and daughter in the store parking lot and tried to run the two over, then took off when police arrived. Officers chased after him, but he got away.

According to a news release, Ukuni is also accused of running into two vehicles before hitting and killing 66-year-old Ernest Gurrini on E 40th Ave, near Havana St in Denver.

Ukuni allegedly tried to carjack more vehicles around 40th Ave and Havana St before he was apprehended by witnesses.

Ukuni is being held without bond at the Denver city jail. His first court appearance has not been scheduled.

© 2017 KUSA-TV