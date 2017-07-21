Man faces 30 years in prison for Highline Canal assaults

Demaricus Bookhart (Photo: Courtesy DPD)

KUSA - A man who admitted to committing two assaults that happened within a week of each other on the popular Highline Canal Trail last year faces up to 30 years in prison.

Demaricus Bookhart, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, attempt to commit sexual assault and menacing Thursday in Denver District Court.

As part of a plea deal, charges for second-degree assault, failure to register as a sex offender and third-degree assault were dropped.

Prosecutors say Bookhart assaulted two women along the Highline Canal Trail in separate attacks on Aug. 18 and Aug. 26, 2016.

One of the victims was injured, and a stolen iPod belonging to the other women was found with Bookhart’s belongings.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office says per the plea agreement, Bookhart faces 30 years in prison and 10 years of sex offender supervised probation for each of the other two counts.

The probation is slated to begin after his prison term.

A formal sentencing is slated for Sept. 28.



