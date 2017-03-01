Man faces attempted murder charges after reportedly firing at officers

KUSA - A man in Commerce City is charged with three counts of attempted murder after reportedly firing shots at police officers.
Police say Isaac Lesperance-Torres put on ballistic body armor before firing at officers last Tuesday.
It happened near East 47th Avenue and Quebec Street, close to the Commerce City-Denver border.
Police say they spotted Lesperance-Torres who was wanted on two outstanding felony arrest warrants.
He tried to run from them, then shot at officers.
Lesperance-Torres is also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. His bond is set at $100,000.
He's due in court Thursday and remains in Denver city jail.
