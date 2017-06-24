Man fatally shot at apartment complex near DU

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Police are investigating the death of a man found with fatal gunshot wounds Friday night at an apartment complex near the University of Denver as a homicide.

Officers responding to a shots fired call at the complex at 2105 E. Buchtel Boulevard found the victim’s body late Friday night.

Denver Police say no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

The victim will be identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

His death remains under investigation.

