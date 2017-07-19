Man fatally shot near NE Denver gas station

A man was shot and killed outside of a northeast Denver gas station early Wedneday morning. (Photo: Sky9)

DENVER - A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning near a gas station at a busy northeast Denver intersection.

Denver Police say a call first came in about the shooting at around 3:40 a.m. The victim was discovered near the intersection of North Downing Street and East 35th Avenue.

No suspect information was immediately available. Police also didn’t say what the motive may have been for the shooting, or if the public is in danger.

Sky9 video showed a heavy police presence in the area and crime scene tape near the gas pumps.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet identified the man who was shot.

