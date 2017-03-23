Man fatally shot outside Centennial business identified

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

CENTENNIAL - The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was gunned down outside of a Centennial business Wednesday morning.

The man, 32-year-old Justin Doe, was shot in the head in the parking lot of the electrical company QED, which is located at 7000 South Jordan Road.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office did not release any information about a potential motive for the shooting. They did, however, release information about a suspect, who is described as a white man who was wearing a grey or white sleeveless t-shirt, jeans and a black backwards cap.

Deputies say he has a large tattoo on his upper right arm, and possibly drove away in an older white sedan.

Additional details about the incident were sparse.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Arapahoe County dispatch at 303-795-4711.



