Man found dead in ravine identified

EAGLE COUNTY - The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says the man whose body was found in a ravine near an Interstate 70 interchange Sunday night may have been under the influence and died of exposure.

He was identified Thursday afternoon as 26-year-old Dustin Thomas Henderson, who lives in the area.

Henderson was last seen on April 25. A report was called in that morning to police saying a suspicious person who matched Henderson’s description was found in the Market Street area just north of Eagle.

During that report, an Eagle County detective who recognized Henderson gave a very detailed description of his clothes – and investigators say this helped them identify the body in the ravine.

The Eagle County coroner is waiting for toxicology results before releasing how Henderson died. There were no signs of trauma on his body, and investigators don’t believe foul play was involved.

