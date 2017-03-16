Man found guilty of vicious beating of DPD officer

Stephen Hamper has been convicted of violently assaulting a Denver Police officer. (Photo: DPD)

DENVER - A 29-year-old man has been convicted of viciously beating a Denver Police officer after he was seen wandering into traffic and washing his clothes in a storm drain near Interstate 25.

A Denver jury convicted Stephen Hamper on multiple counts Wednesday after a two-day trial. He was found guilty of first degree assault causing serious bodily injury, two counts of second-degree assault of a peace officer and criminal attempt to disarm a peace officer for the September 2014 attack.

The jury found him not guilty on a charge of first degree assault on a police officer.

Hamper will be sentenced on June 2, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday morning.

Two citizens helped rescue Denver Police officer Aubree Thompson from Hamper’s attack.

Court documents say it all started when Thompson tried to handcuff Hamper near the ramp from South Downing Street to southbound I-25.

As Thompson tried to get him out of the road, prosecutors say Hamper turned around and punched her in the face, before breaking loose and rushing toward her patrol car.

He then turned back around and hit her several times, knocking her down. He proceeded to get on top of her and tried to grab her gun.

Two people driving by saw the attack and intervened.

When Hamper was finally arrested, court documents say he reportedly told police “If I would have gotten her gun, I would have killed her. You guys kill children and old ladies.”



