Man found guilty of videotaping sexual assault

Desmond Alvis Martin (Photo: Office of the District Attorney, 18th Judicial District)

COLORADO SPRINGS - A Colorado Springs man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman inside her Aurora home while he videotaped the crime.

Desmond Alvis Martin, 31, was found guilty by an Arapahoe County District Court jury on Friday for the January 2016 incident.

The woman told police a man with a handgun and a mask came into her home, then forced her at gunpoint to perform numerous sex acts while he recorded her on his phone.

Martin was later identified when law enforcement officers noticed similarities between the Aurora case and four similar cases in Colorado Springs.

Martin – a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force at the time – was taken into custody at the Criminal Justice Center in Colorado Springs on February 15, 2016.

Martin faces 12 to 48 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on August 25.

