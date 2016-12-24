KUSA
Police: Man found shot in car

KUSA 9:21 AM. MST December 24, 2016

DENVER - The hunt is on for whoever shot a man and left him in a car Friday night.

Police say the victim was discovered in the 3500 block of Columbine Street. 

Investigators believe the man who was shot was a passenger in that vehicle.

The man was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

