Man found with multiple stab wounds in Cap Hill alley

(Photo: The Coloradoan)

DENVER - Police are looking for suspects after a man was found with multiple stab wounds in an alley near East Colfax Avenue.

The victim was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the Emerson/Ogden alley between 14th Avenue and Colfax, according to Denver Police.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and is believed to have been involved in some sort of confrontation before the stabbing occurred.

A friend of the victim says he was celebrating his birthday at Charlie’s Nightclub.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Denver Police District 6 at 720-913-2800.

(© 2017 KUSA)