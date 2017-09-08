Man gets 32 years after taxi driver murdered

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KUSA - A man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in the murder of a taxi driver two years ago.

Christian Willis, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced in Denver District Court Friday.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office says Willis, who was 17 at the time, was the one who made the call for taxi driver Darren Bloomquist to meet him, 19-year-old Nicholas McKinney and 21-year-old Dasean Perry in Green Valley Ranch on Sept. 5, 2015.

Prosecutors say the three initially intended to rob Bloomquist, with McKinney acting as the lookout.

Perry ultimately shot and killed Bloomquist, and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery last December. He was given a 48-year prison sentence.

McKinney, who like Willis was underage when the robbery occurred but charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and received 25 years in prison.



© 2017 KUSA-TV