Man gets 35 years for trying to run over unconscious wife's head with car

KUSA - A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after prosecutors say he knocked his wife unconscious and then tried to run over her head with the tire of his car, leaving her for dead.

Anthony Dyson’s sentence is part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation as an act of domestic violence.

Brighton Police found Anthony Dyson’s wife, Bridget, lying in a pool of blood in the parking lot of the Sterling Park Apartments on Dec. 6, 2016. The couple had been trying to get a divorce at the time.

Bridget Dyson miraculously survived.

After leaving his wife for dead, prosecutors say Anthony Dyson rode his bike to a nearby hotel, where he tried to take his own life. Housekeeping staff found him bleeding in a tub that was full of water.

