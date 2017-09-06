Man gets 40 years for killing friend

Jeremiah Pepper (Photo: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

CENTENNIAL - A man who stabbed his friend to death in Strasburg has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to a news release from the 18th Judicial District DA's office, 21-year-old Jeremiah Pepper pleaded guilty in July to second degree murder in the August 2016 death of 23-year-old Andrew Martinez.

The release says Pepper and Martinez were friends and had been coworkers at a fast food restaurant on East Railroad Ave. Martinez had slept overnight in Pepper's car, and the two argued when Pepper went out to his car in the morning. That's when Pepper stabbed Martinez.

Pepper was also sentenced to five years of mandatory parole.

