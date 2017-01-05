Man gets 55 years in prison for role in Pierce woman's death

(Photo: Weld County District Attorney’s Office)

ASSOCIATED PRESS - A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a woman who investigators say was killed by a former town board member from Pierce and a group of bikers.



The Weld County District Attorney's Office says 22-year-old Scott Hanchett was sentenced Wednesday for the September 2015 death of 34-year-old Tera Lewandowski, whose remains were found near Cheyenne, Wyoming. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

According to court documents, former Pierce Town Board member Daniel Meyer told authorities he killed Lewandowski after a hit was approved by his biker gang leader over an argument about drugs. The documents also show Lewandowski texted her mother the night before her disappearance, saying "stay by your phone, something might happen tonight."



Seven people were arrested in connection with the death.

