Man gets life for fatal shooting during marijuana robbery

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A 27-year-old man charged in a fatal shooting during a marijuana robbery in Aurora has been sentenced to life in prison plus 84 years.



Zakaria Hussein Ali was sentenced Jan. 18 for the Oct. 13, 2012, death of 38-year-old Carlos Muse. Ali was convicted of several charges, including first-degree murder, assault and aggravated robbery.



Prosecutors say he traveled with four co-defendants to Colorado to get marijuana to sell in Minnesota. During the robbery, Muse was shot in the leg.



He was then bound at his wrists and ankles and left to bleed to death on the floor of his home while the robbers pulled up the marijuana plants from the basement marijuana grow.

