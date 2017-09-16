Man gets life in prison for bar slaying in southern Colorado

PUEBLO, COLO. (AP) - A jury has convicted a man in a bar shooting in southern Colorado that killed one man and injured a pregnant woman, who lost her baby afterward.



The Pueblo Chieftain reports 39-year-old Damen Blake was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder for the July 17, 2014, death of 23-year-old Quincey Coats. Blake was sentenced to life in prison without parole.



Prosecutors say he shot Coats and Coats' girlfriend at a bar in Bessemer after an ongoing feud.

PREVIOUS: Pregnant woman loses baby after shooting at Pueblo bar



According to an arrest affidavit, Coats was suspected of menacing Blake with a deadly weapon in May 2012. In May 2014, Blake was shot several times in the chest by someone driving a car that matched a similar model and description of Coats' vehicle.

