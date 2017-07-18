Man held without bail in death of 17-year-old Colorado girl

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. (AP) - A 20-year-old west-central Colorado man has been ordered held without bail after being charged with shooting two 17-year-old girls in Grand Junction, killing one.



Israel Jerome Massingill did not enter pleas Monday to the charges of first-degree murder or second-degree murder in the death of Kiera Quintana, who was shot in the head early Sunday in a grocery store parking lot. He also was charged with assault, menacing and domestic violence for injuries to the other girl.



District Judge Craig Henderson ordered Massingill to have no contact with Quintana's parents or the girl who survived the shooting.



Little information about the events leading to the shooting have been released.



Public defender Clinton Knorpp reserved Massingill's right to argue for setting a bond at a later hearing. Massingill's next court appearance in July 26.

© 2017 Associated Press