Man hit in head with bottle found unresponsive, arrest made

Antonio Armstrong, 25, is charged with first-degree assault after hitting a man with a bottle, causing life-threatening injuries. (Photo: Courtesy Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

FORT COLLINS - A man is in custody for allegedly hitting another man in the head with a bottle, causing a life-threatening injury.

Antonio Armstrong, 25, was recently arrested and charged with first-degree assault, Fort Collins Police say.

The incident happened early in the morning on June 17.

Police say Armstrong was with several other people on an outdoor patio at an apartment complex when he got angry and struck 24-year-old Joel Matondo with the bottle.

After he was hit, police say Matondo went to bed. Later that morning, one of his roommates tried to wake him up but couldn’t. Later that day, another roommate called 911.

When first responders arrived, they say Matondo was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Armstrong is being held in the Larimer County Jail. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2776 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

