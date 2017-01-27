Man injured in Lakewood shooting

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

LAKEWOOD - No arrests have been made after a man was shot in Lakewood early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of West 11th Avenue and Harlan Street at around 4 a.m., according to Lakewood Police.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

No suspects have been taken into custody, but Lakewood Police say they do believe everyone involved in the shooting knew each other.

Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not released.

