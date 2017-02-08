Man killed at Denver light rail station identified

Suspects. (Photo: Denver Police)

DENVER - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the 32-year-old man who was shot and killed when he was robbed at gunpoint at a Denver light rail station.

Tim Cruz was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting, which happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Sheridan light rail station.

Denver Police say two men wearing masks and backpacks approached Cruz and demanded his belongings. One of them shot and killed him.

A photo of the two suspects was released Tuesday afternoon. Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cruz is the second person to die near an RTD station in the past week. Scott Von Lanken, a transit security officer who was a contract worker for RTD, was shot and killed near Union Station.

The back to back tragedies have been tough for the transit agency, according to RTD spokesperson Tina Jaquez.

"You know it's always tough, it's always hard," Jaquez said. "Our thoughts are always with everybody, the families and people involved. It's very difficult."

