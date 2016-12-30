Man killed in Arapahoe County dispute

Police lights.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - Deputies are looking for a gunman who they say fatally shot another man after a fight broke out at an apartment complex late Thursday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to piece together the details of the chaotic incident, which happened at around 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Girard Avenue, just north of US 85 and South Federal Boulevard.

Deputies say the mother of a child was in her apartment with a man, when the child’s father showed up with a friend. The father and mother had a known domestic history.

An argument ensued, and spilled into the parking lot. Deputies say the father’s friend got into a fight with the man who was inside the house.

The father shot that man, who died at the hospital. His name has not released, but deputies say he was 36 years old.

Deputies say the gunman ran away, and has not yet been found. He is known to deputies, though his name and description have not yet been released.



