Man killed in Aurora sports bar shooting ID'd

Allison Sylte, KUSA 3:43 PM. MDT July 31, 2017

KUSA - The Arapahoe County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed at an Aurora sports bar Saturday night.

Javier Alexander Chacon-Ortega, 23, was shot multiple times in the head at Tierra Maya Sports Bar and Grill.

A suspect in the shooting, 22-year-old Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega, was arrested on a murder charge early Sunday morning.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, or if Chacon-Ortega and Licona-Ortega knew one another.

The bar is located at 455 Havana Street in northwest Aurora.

