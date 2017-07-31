Man killed in Aurora sports bar shooting ID'd

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The Arapahoe County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed at an Aurora sports bar Saturday night.

Javier Alexander Chacon-Ortega, 23, was shot multiple times in the head at Tierra Maya Sports Bar and Grill.

A suspect in the shooting, 22-year-old Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega, was arrested on a murder charge early Sunday morning.

Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega was arrested for first-degree murder. (Photo: Aurora Police Department)

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, or if Chacon-Ortega and Licona-Ortega knew one another.

The bar is located at 455 Havana Street in northwest Aurora.

