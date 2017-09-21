Man killed in hit-and-run crash ID'd

DENVER - A man killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a suspected drunk driver near Denver's Cheesman Park has been identified as 37-year-old Maroun Khater.

Denver police say two vehicles were involved in the crash at E 14th Ave and Franklin St at around 3 a.m. Sunday. Khater was pronounced dead at the scene.

20-year-old Adrian Valdez-Refugio was arrested and faces several charges including vehicular homicide - DUI, vehicular homicide - reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

