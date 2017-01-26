Man killed in Ruby Hill shooting identified

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

DENVER - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed Monday evening in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.

The victim, 70-year-old Charles Osborn, was found in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue – near South Federal Boulevard.

PREVIOUS: One person dead, one in custody after shooting

One person has been taken into custody for the shooting. That person has not been identified, and police have not said what the motive may have been or if the suspect knew Osborn.

No additional information was immediately available.



(© 2017 KUSA)