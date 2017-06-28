KUSA
Man killed in SE Denver shooting

Allison Sylte, KUSA 11:07 AM. MDT June 28, 2017

DENVER - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a southeast Denver neighborhood.

The shooting was reported by Denver Police at around 5 a.m. It happened in the 9200 block of East Nassau Avenue – a block south of South Yosemite Street and Mansfield Avenue.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Denver Police say the shooting remains under investigation.
 

