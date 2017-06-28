Man killed in SE Denver shooting

DENVER - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a southeast Denver neighborhood.
The shooting was reported by Denver Police at around 5 a.m. It happened in the 9200 block of East Nassau Avenue – a block south of South Yosemite Street and Mansfield Avenue.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Denver Police say the shooting remains under investigation.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs