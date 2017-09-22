Man killed in shooting involving Adams County deputy

An Adams County deputy was involved in a shooting at an abandoned bar/restaurant Friday afternoon near I-76 and 88th Ave. (Photo: Anastasiya Bolton)

ADAMS COUNTY - A man in his 30s was killed Friday in a shooting involving an Adams County deputy, 9Wants to Know has learned.

The shooting was reported shorty after 12 p.m. near 88th Avenue and I-76, not far from the Mile High Flea Market.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

The deputy involved suffered some minor scrapes in the incident.

