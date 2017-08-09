Man killed near Walgreens in Englewood; Police investigating

Englewood Police are asking for the public's help identify the men in the provided photos. (Photo: Provided by Englewood Police)

A 39-year-old man was killed two days before his 40th birthday near a Walgreens in Englewood Tuesday night, police say.

Trevin Eno was killed just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, authorities say.

The details of the nature of the crime have not been released by Englewood PD, but they have released photos of possible persons of interest that they'd like the public to help identify.

If you recognize the people in the video, seen going into the Walgreens at 123 E. Belleview Avenue in Englewood, please contact Detective Leoni at 303-762-2467.

