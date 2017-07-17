Man must register as sex offender for life after upskirting at Broncos game

(Photo: Denver DA's Office)

DENVER - A man caught using his cellphone to take photos from underneath a woman’s skirt at a Denver Broncos game last fall will spend a month in jail and be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Jacob Magee, 33, pleaded guilty in April to one count of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification. As part of his sentence – which was handed down Monday – he must also complete eight years of sex offender supervised probation.

Magee, who is already a registered sex offender in Lafayette, admitted to taking photos up the victim’s skirt during the Oct. 30, 2016 Broncos win over the Chargers.

Prosecutors say she confronted him at the time, but he ran away and was arrested a short time later.



