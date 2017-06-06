Man on roof throws TV antenna at police cruiser, smashes 2 windows

File photo

COLORADO SPRINGS - A man in Colorado Springs is facing multiple charges after throwing a television antenna at a marked police cruiser, smashing out two windows and a light bar early Tuesday morning.

The suspect – which police have not publicly identified – was on the roof a home in the 500 block of Nevada Avenue when officers arrived at the scene to investigate a reported assault.

Police say the suspect refused orders to climb off the roof, eventually maneuvering to a position where he was dangling by his hands 15 to 20 feet above the ground.

Officers grabbed the man before he let go, preventing a fall that police say would have resulted in serious injury.

The man was later arrested for felony menacing.

Police say he’ll face an additional charge of felony criminal mischief for damage caused during the incident.

