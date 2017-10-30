Man pleads guilty in 2 gang-related murders

Kenneth Banks (Photo: Denver DA's Office)

KUSA - A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing two other men in separate gang-related incidents in November 2015 will serve two life sentences, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth Banks, 22, was sentenced Friday in Denver District Court.

Prosecutors say he shot and killed 20-year-old Joel Gomez-Chavez in his bedroom at a home in the 3300 block of North Dahlia Street on Nov. 20, 2015.

Banks also pleaded guilty to shooting 20-year-old D’Andre Mayfield on Nov. 23, 2015. He was sitting in his car at 47th Avenue and Peoria Street.

Banks’ two life sentences will be served concurrently, the Denver DA’s Office said, and he has not possibility of parole.

