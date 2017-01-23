Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Denver Post reporter

Jesus Carreno (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER - A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after hitting and killing a longtime Denver Post reporter who was walking across the street.

Jesus Carreno could spend up to six years in prison for the death of 60-year-old Colleen O’Connor, who had been at Denver Post since 2004.

Prosecutors say Carreno fatally struck O’Connor at the corner of East 1st Avenue and Downing Street. He drove away, but called police several blocks later and reported the crash.

RELATED: Denver Post reporter killed in crash

RELATED: Remember Colleen O'Connor's stories, not the story of her death

Investigators say Carreno had been drinking – and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Carreno pleaded guilty Monday to one count of vehicular homicide – DUI and one count of vehicular homicide – reckless driving. He will also get a DUI charge in connection with the guilty plea, the DA’s office said.

His sentence could range from probation to two to six years in prison. Under the plea agreement, the court would sentence him to 126 days in prison before reconsidering him for probation.

Carreno will be sentenced on March 3.

(© 2017 KUSA)