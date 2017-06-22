Man pleads guilty to killing woman, stuffing body in trunk

David Batty (Photo: Weld County District Attorney's Office)

WELD COUNTY - A man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman and stuffing her body in a trunk on a night where she came over to his apartment for sex.

David Batty, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faces up to 48 years in prison, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s body was found on March 26, 2016 when two parole officers searched Batty’s home after he failed to show up for parole appointments and work.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Tonya Webster, had been friends with Batty for several years before their relationship turned intimate, the DA says.

Investigators say she had been strangled to death and sodomized with a baseball bat. She also had a broken nose, bruises on her face, legs and chest – as well as blunt force trauma, prosecutors say.

Batty is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14.



