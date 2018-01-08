Man questioned in teen's death arrested on other charges

Shawn Schwartz (Photo: Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - The man who was questioned in the disappearance and murder of a 19-year-old Broomfield woman was booked into the Boulder County jail over the weekend on unrelated charges.

That’s according to Boulder County jail records, which say Shawn Schwartz was booked on Saturday on charges for second-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

He was questioned by police after Natalie Bollinger was found dead in a wooded area in Adams County two weeks ago.

Bollinger had filed a restraining order against Schwartz. She told police that he would park his car outside her job and once honked his horn for over three hours outside her home.

"Natalie, I wanted only the best for you. Now all I want is for you to go through the hell I have lived. I want to blow my head off in front of you so close you can feel the warm spatter of my blood on your face.”

On his Facebook page, Shawn talked about his interviews with police about her disappearance. He said they're looking at the wrong person.

Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh said investigators are not naming suspects at this time.

