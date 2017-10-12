Man rescued from Westminster house fire

(Photo: Courtesy Westminster Fire)

KUSA - Firefighters were able to quickly rescue a man who got trapped when a house caught fire Thursday morning in Westminster.

The fire at the home in the 7600 block of Lowell Boulevard was reported just before 7 a.m.

Westminster firefighters say they arrived at the house a few minutes later, where they encountered a fire in the back of the home. A man inside was trapped, but crews were able to rescue him from a ground-level window less than a minute later.

The fire, which appeared to originate on the patio, extended to the kitchen.

The fire was fully extinguished within 10 minutes, and firefighters say no one else was inside the home at the time.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

